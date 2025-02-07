$NET stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NET stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,156,382,099 of trading volume.

$NET Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NET:

$NET insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 210 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 210 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 68 sales selling 838,144 shares for an estimated $80,712,462 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 480,475 shares for an estimated $46,522,908 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 257,271 shares for an estimated $26,171,051 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 29,481 shares for an estimated $3,002,430 .

. MARIA S EITEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,875 shares for an estimated $605,033 .

. JANEL RILEY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,990 shares for an estimated $600,222.

$NET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $NET stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NET Government Contracts

We have seen $1,030,426 of award payments to $NET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

