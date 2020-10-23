Net short dollar positions fall to $27.05 bln in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net short dollar position fell to $27.05 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, compared with a net short of $27.24 billion the previous week.
In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $27.32 billion, compared with a net short of $27.57 billion a week earlier.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net dollar short by $-2.367 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
46,524
47,245
Short
32,341
27,269
Net
14,183
19,976
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net dollar short by $-24.756 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
229,878
228,295
Short
63,935
59,658
Net
165,943
168,637
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net dollar long by $0.792 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
39,836
36,195
Short
41,836
45,997
Net
-2,000
-9,802
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net dollar short by $-1.663 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
21,682
16,896
Short
7,283
4,724
Net
14,399
12,172
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net dollar long by $1.033 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
24,725
24,638
Short
43,800
38,202
Net
-19,075
-13,564
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net dollar short by $-0.276 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
61,147
63,863
Short
54,392
60,009
Net
6,755
3,854
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net dollar short by $0.526 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
56,246
51,329
Short
36,404
28,851
Net
19,842
22,478
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net dollar short by $-0.431 billion
20 Oct 2020 week
Prior week
Long
19,897
20,227
Short
13,295
13,737
Net
6,602
6,490
