Net short dollar positions fall to $27.05 bln in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

Adds table, broader positioning

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position fell to $27.05 billion in the week ended Oct. 20, compared with a net short of $27.24 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning NETUSDALL= that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $27.32 billion, compared with a net short of $27.57 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar short by $-2.367 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

46,524

47,245

Short

32,341

27,269

Net

14,183

19,976

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-24.756 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

229,878

228,295

Short

63,935

59,658

Net

165,943

168,637

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $0.792 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

39,836

36,195

Short

41,836

45,997

Net

-2,000

-9,802

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar short by $-1.663 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

21,682

16,896

Short

7,283

4,724

Net

14,399

12,172

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar long by $1.033 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

24,725

24,638

Short

43,800

38,202

Net

-19,075

-13,564

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar short by $-0.276 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

61,147

63,863

Short

54,392

60,009

Net

6,755

3,854

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar short by $0.526 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

56,246

51,329

Short

36,404

28,851

Net

19,842

22,478

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar short by $-0.431 billion

20 Oct 2020 week

Prior week

Long

19,897

20,227

Short

13,295

13,737

Net

6,602

6,490

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.