Net profits of China's centrally-owned state firms at $275 bln in Jan-Nov - state media

Contributors
Liangping Gao Reuters
Hallie Gu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

Net profits of centrally-owned state firms in China reached 1.75 trillion yuan ($274.52 billion) in January-November, the state asset regulator said on Saturday, according to state media.

Adds more details

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Net profits of centrally-owned state firms in China reached 1.75 trillion yuan ($274.52 billion) in January-November, the state asset regulator said on Saturday, according to state media.

Total profits of the firms totalled 2.3 trillion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, with significant profitability improvement in the oil, steel and coal sectors, according to an official with the regulator, China Securities Journal reported.

Hao Peng, head of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), also urged the companies to strictly control debt risks, and cut the scale of perpetual bonds in an orderly manner in the new year, according to the report.

($1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Hallie Gu and Ryan Woo Editing by Mark Heinrich and Mark Potter)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More