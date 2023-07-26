News & Insights

Net profit of Spain's Acerinox falls on lower steel demand

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

July 26, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish steelmaker Acerinox ACX.MC said on Wednesday its net profit in the second quarter of the year shrank 59% compared with the same period in 2022 to 142 million euros ($157.12 million) as demand for steel fell.

The company said it expected "good results" in the third quarter driven by seasonal patternsand the normalisation of inventories, although the results "may be below those of the second quarter".

As investment is drying out in Europe due to economic uncertainty and higher interest rates, global steel prices have taken a dive amid soaring energy costs that are squeezing steelmakers' profits down from record levels in 2021 and 2022.

"There has not yet been a recovery in demand, and price levels, mainly in Europe and Asia, have remained at the lowest

levels ever seen", Acerinox said in a statement.

