Net Power reports Q3 operating cash flow $8M

Danny Rice, CEO of Net Power (NPWR), commented, “We continue to make steady progress on all fronts to commercialize our clean, firm power solution. At our demonstration plant in La Porte, Texas, we successfully completed major plant upgrades for Baker Hughes’ equipment validation program. Our first utility-scale plant deployment is on schedule, and we’re pleased to announce Air Liquide is performing front-end engineering for our air separation unit. The unprecedented demand growth for large-scale generation across North America is creating multiple new opportunities that our commercial team is actively progressing, and we believe Net Power will be best positioned to capture this growing market with a proven solution at scale nearly a decade ahead of any credible alternative.”

