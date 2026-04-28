NET Power (NPWR) Price Target Decreased by 44.44% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is a decrease of 44.44% from the prior estimate of $6.43 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.56% from the latest reported closing price of $1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in NET Power. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 37.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPWR is 0.89%, an increase of 56.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.01% to 33,529K shares. The put/call ratio of NPWR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Share Andrew L. holds 9,768K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,938K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,277K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 28.16% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 1,848K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,540K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares , representing a decrease of 62.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPWR by 55.59% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 1,496K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company.

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