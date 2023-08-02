NET Power Inc - (NPWR) Price Target Increased by 20.58% to 21.22

The average one-year price target for NET Power Inc - (NYSE:NPWR) has been revised to 21.22 / share. This is an increase of 20.58% from the prior estimate of 17.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.54% from the latest reported closing price of 11.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in NET Power Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Share Andrew L. holds 510K shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 116K shares.

Raymond James & Associates holds 17K shares.

SFG Wealth Management, LLC. holds 11K shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 5K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

