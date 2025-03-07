NET POWER Earnings Preview: Recent $NPWR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NET POWER ($NPWR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.

NET POWER Insider Trading Activity

NET POWER insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIVERS CAPITAL, LLC 8 has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 3,531,572 shares for an estimated $32,171,871 .

. LLC NPEH, has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 3,031,574 shares for an estimated $28,648,127 .

. AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,897,170

NET POWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of NET POWER stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

