Net Pacific Financial Changes Fiscal Year to Boost Efficiency

Net Pacific Financial Holdings Limited (SG:5QY) has released an update.

Net Pacific Financial Holdings Limited has announced a shift in its financial year end from December 31 to June 30, aiming to optimize resource allocation and streamline audit processes amid peak reporting seasons. This strategic move aligns with the company’s recent diversification into the Golf and Luggage businesses in China, minimizing disruptions during the Chinese New Year period. The change is poised to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness for the group.

