NET One Systems (TYO:7518) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 3,971.51

The average one-year price target for NET One Systems (TYO:7518) has been revised to 3,971.51 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 4,182.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,454.30 to a high of 5,985.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.80% from the latest reported closing price of 3,315.00 / share.

NET One Systems Maintains 2.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.76%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in NET One Systems. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7518 is 0.14%, an increase of 36.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.94% to 16,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,661K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,163K shares, representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7518 by 62.67% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 1,201K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 24.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7518 by 65.70% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,125K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7518 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 617K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7518 by 17.02% over the last quarter.

