Net One Systems Revises Dividend Forecast Amid Tender Offer

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. has announced a revision in its dividend forecast, deciding not to pay the term-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This decision is contingent upon the completion of a tender offer by SCSK Corporation, which aims to make Net One Systems a wholly owned subsidiary and subsequently delist its stock.

