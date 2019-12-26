Net lease REIT Generation Income Properties files for a $15 million Nasdaq IPO

IPOs

Generation Income Properties, an internally managed net lease REIT focused on single-tenant commercial properties, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.

The Tampa, FL-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $1 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GIPR and is currently listed on the OTCQB under the same ticker. Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

