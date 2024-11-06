Net Lease Office Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Net Lease Office Properties ( (NLOP) ) has provided an update.
Net Lease Office Properties released unaudited financial data for Q3 2024, revealing a net loss of $40.3 million and a diluted share loss of $2.73. Despite a challenging quarter, the company reported $21.9 million in normalized pro rata cash NOI and an AFFO of $13.1 million. The firm’s equity market capitalization stood at $452.7 million with gross assets of $1.09 billion, while maintaining a consolidated debt-to-gross assets ratio of 21.9%.
