Net Interest Revenue Will Form 40%, 60% or 80% Of E-Trade's Stock In 2020?

E-Trade (NASDAQ: ETFC) is a financial services company that provides online brokerage, and related products and services, primarily to individual retail investors. In 2018, the company handled 5.2 million brokerage accounts and held $20 billion in custodial assets. Trefis highlights trends inÂ E-Tradeâs RevenuesÂ over the years along with our forecast for the next 2 years in an interactive dashboard.Â After slashing trading commissions to zero in October, we believe that E-Trade’s Net Interest Revenue is likely to contribute almost 80% of the companyâs top-line in 2020 – up from 64% of revenues in 2018.

A Quick Look at E-Tradeâs Revenues

E-Trade reported $2.8 billion in Net Revenues for full-year 2018. This included four revenue streams:

Net Interest Revenue: $1.8 billion in FY2018 ( 64% of Net Revenues ). It is largely earned on investment securities and margin receivables

$1.8 billion in FY2018 ( ). It is largely earned on investment securities and margin receivables Fees and Service Charges: $431 billion in FY2018 ( 15% of Net Revenues ). The company charges for order flow, sweep deposits in money market accounts, advisor management, mutual funds, and foreign exchange services.

$431 billion in FY2018 ( ). The company charges for order flow, sweep deposits in money market accounts, advisor management, mutual funds, and foreign exchange services. Trading Commissions: $498 million in FY2018 ( 17% of Net Revenues ). A trading commission is charged for executing trades in stocks, bonds, options, futures, etc. This

$498 million in FY2018 ( ). A trading commission is charged for executing trades in stocks, bonds, options, futures, etc. This Other Revenues: $98 million in FY2018 (3% of Net Revenues). It includes income from stock plan administration software and services to corporate clients.

E-Trade’s Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 22% from $1.9 billion in 2016 to $2.8 billion in 2018, but are expected to shrink to $2.4 billion in 2020

E-Trade has added $932 million to its Revenues over the last two years.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by the Net Interest Revenue, supported by increasing short-term interest rates.

In 2020, Net Interest Revenue is likely to decline due to the low short-term interest rate environment, even though we expect the company’s interest-earning assets continue to grow.

Though Fee and Service Charges are expected to follow the growth trajectory, the contribution of asset management fees is expected to be low due to E-Tradeâs small custodial asset base of $20 billion (in comparison, Schwabâs has roughly $900 billion in custody assets).

Moreover, we expect E-Trade to face additional top-line pressure from the recently announced Schwab-Ameritrade merger.

Additional details about how revenues for each of E-Trade’s segments has trended over the yearsÂ is available in our interactive dashboard.

