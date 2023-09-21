NET Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.20, changing hands as low as $57.07 per share. CloudFlare Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NET's low point in its 52 week range is $37.37 per share, with $76.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.