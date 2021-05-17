Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Net 1 UEPS Technologies's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Net 1 UEPS Technologies had US$11.4m of debt in March 2021, down from US$54.6m, one year before. However, it does have US$207.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$196.4m.

How Strong Is Net 1 UEPS Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:UEPS Debt to Equity History May 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Net 1 UEPS Technologies had liabilities of US$47.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$94.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$207.8m in cash and US$47.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$112.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Net 1 UEPS Technologies' balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Net 1 UEPS Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Net 1 UEPS Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 19%, to US$128m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Net 1 UEPS Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Net 1 UEPS Technologies lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$83m of cash and made a loss of US$77m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$196.4m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Net 1 UEPS Technologies has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

