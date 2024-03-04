Nestle's Perrier water doesn't meet French, US standards, lawsuit claims

By Diana Novak Jones

March 4 (Reuters) - A New York man sued Nestle USA on Monday, claiming the company is misbranding its Perrier brand of bottled water because the French spring it comes from is contaminated and must be treated and filtered, violating French and U.S. regulations governing mineral water.

Kevin O’Rourke filed a proposed class action against Nestle in New York federal court, claiming it was misleading customers by selling Perrier as a mineral water when the company knew the naturally carbonated underground spring in Vergeze, France, where it comes from contains bacteria and pollutants. The filtration and treatment that the water requires means it no longer qualifies as natural mineral water under either U.S. or French rules, the lawsuit claimed.

Representatives for Nestle did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement on the company’s website, Nestle said its mineral water products are safe to drink but said in the interest of food safety “practices at some of our waters production sites may not be in line with the applicable regulatory framework.”

It said that all water production at its locations in France is currently compliant with French regulations.

O’Rourke, who is claiming monetary damages, alleged that he purchased Perrier between 2021 and 2024. He is seeking to represent a class of New York consumers who purchased Perrier. His attorney, Spencer Sheehan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows a stir in France over mineral water bottling processes that began when a whistleblower came forward in 2020, alleging the companies’ manufacturing methods did not conform with French regulations.

French news outlets Le Monde and Radio France published a report at the end of January revealing a years-long government investigation into the water companies’ regulatory breaches. On Feb. 21, foodwatch, an international consumer protection organization, announced it was filing its own lawsuit against Nestle and a bottler over the fraud.

Sheehan, O'Rourke's attorney, is a frequent filer of lawsuits over allegedly misleading food and product labels. Sheehan also sued Nestle over Perrier in January 2023, claiming the label of its lime-flavored water conned customers into believing it contained actual lime juice when it did not.

In February, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola, Florida, dismissed the lime lawsuit, saying the Perrier label does nothing to convey that it contains real fruit juice.

The case is O’Rourke v. Nestle USA LLC, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 2:24-cv-01607.

For O’Rourke: Spencer Sheehan of Sheehan & Associates

For Nestle: Not yet available

(Reporting by Diana Jones)

