Nestle's India unit's profit rises 25% on price increases, demand

CHENNAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Nestle India NEST.NS reported a near-25% increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the packaged foods maker benefited from steady demand for its Kit-Kat and Munch chocolates as well as instant coffee.

Profit at the Indian unit of Swiss food giant Nestle rose to 7.37 billion rupees ($90 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 5.91 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 81.9375 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

