Nestle's India unit reports profit jump on price increases, urban demand

CHENNAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nestle India NEST.NS reported a near 66% increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from price increases and strong demand for its chocolates and packaged foods in urban areas.

The Maggi noodles maker's profit rose to 6.28 billion rupees ($75.98 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.79 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

($1 = 82.6550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

