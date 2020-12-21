Nestle wins European Commission approval for peanut allergy drug Palforzia

John Miller Reuters
Nestle won European Commission approval for its peanut allergy drug Palforzia that it bought with its acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics earlier this year, the Swiss food and nutrition company said on Monday.

Palforzia won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval earlier this year, though its introduction has been hampered by coronavirus-related lockdowns that hindered potential patients' access to allergy clinics.

