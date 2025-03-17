Nestlé USA Recalls Select Frozen Meals Due To Possible Wood-Like Contamination

(RTTNews) - Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of specific batches of Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER'S frozen meals, citing concerns about the possible presence of wood-like material in the products.

This precautionary measure affects limited quantities of the following items: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and STOUFFER'S Party Size Chicken Lasagna, the company said.

The products were manufactured between August 2024 and March 2025 and distributed in major U.S. retailers from September 2024 to March 2025. No other Lean Cuisine or STOUFFER'S products are impacted.

Nestlé USA stated that the recall was initiated after Nestlé received customer complaints, including one reported choking incident. Customers who have purchased these items are advised not to consume them and instead return the products to the place of purchase for a replacement or a full refund.

The company said it is actively investigating the source of the issue, emphasizing their confidence that this is an isolated incident. The company is fully cooperating with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to resolve the matter promptly.

Nestlé USA said, "the quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

