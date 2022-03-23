US Markets

Nestle to suspend brands in Russia including KitKat and Nesquik

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S said on Wednesday that it is suspending brands including KitKat and Nesquik, among others, in Russia.

“We are focused on providing essential foods such as baby food and medical/hospital nutrition products. This means we will suspend the vast majority of our pre-war volume in Russia," a Nestle spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London; editing by Jason Neely)

