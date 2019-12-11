Nestlé To Sell Its U.S. Ice Cream Business To Froneri For $4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said that it agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business to Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners, for a transaction value of $4 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Nestlé said it will continue to manage its remaining ice cream businesses in Canada, Latin America and Asia as part of its current market structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.