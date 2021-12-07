Nestle to offload L'Oreal stake worth $10 billion

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Nestle SA NESN.S said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell 22.26 million L'Oreal shares OREP.PA to the cosmetics brand for 8.9 billion euros ($10.03 billion).

Following the deal, Nestle said it would own 20.1% of L'Oreal.

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

