Nestle to invest $1.86 bln in Saudi Arabia over 10 years -ministry

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 23, 2022 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by Yasmin Hussein for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S will invest 7 billion Saudi riyals ($1.86 billion) in Saudi Arabia over 10 years, the kingdom's investment ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The ministry added it signed a memorandum of understanding with Nestle in the field of food industries saying it includes establishing a factory and a research and development centre.

The company plans an initial investment of 375 million riyals in Saudi Arabia, it said.

($1 = 3.7582 riyals)

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Chris Reese)

