Nestle to invest $1.2 bln in Brazil by 2025

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 29, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S said on Wednesday it will invest about 6 billion reais ($1.23 billion) in Brazil by the end of 2025 as it aims to grow its business and expand manufacturing capacity in the country, currently its third-largest market.

The investment will include building a new Purina plant in southern Brazil and launching a new KitKat production line at the Cacapava plant, said Nestle, which recently announced a deal to buy a majority stake in Brazilian premium chocolate maker Grupo CRM.

($1 = 4.8932 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

