Nestle to double investments in Brazil in 2022 as it expands output capacity

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA NESN.S said on Tuesday it will almost double its investments in Brazil in 2022 from a year earlier as it builds a new pet food factory and looks to expand its overall industrial capacity in the country.

The annual investments are expected to reach more than 1.8 billion reais ($355.59 million), up from 939 million reais in 2021, Nestle told Reuters, adding that its new Purina plant in the southern state of Santa Catarina - which is already under construction - will get about 40% of the total amount.

($1 = 5.0620 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.