Nestlé To Create New Strategic Business Unit For Its Waters Business

(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said its Board has decided to integrate the Nestlé Waters unit into the Group's three geographical Zones, effective January 1, 2020. A new Waters Strategic Business Unit will be created.

Nestlé also announced that Maurizio Patarnello, Deputy Executive Vice President and Head of Nestlé Waters, will leave the company's Executive Board on December 31, 2019. The Nestlé Board has appointed Sanjay Bahadur, currently Head of Acquisitions and Business Development, to the Executive Board as Deputy Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2020. Sanjay will head the Group Strategy and Business Development function.

