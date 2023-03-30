Nestle to close Buitoni factory in France-media

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Swiss giant Nestle NESN.S has decided to close a frozen-pizza factory in France that saw sales fall sharply after a fatal E. coli outbreak last year, according to reports on BFM TV and AFP.

Nestle did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

