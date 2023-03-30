Nestle to close Buitoni factory in France-media

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 30, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Silvia Aloisi for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Swiss giant Nestle NESN.S has decided to close a frozen-pizza factory in France that saw sales fall sharply after a fatal E. coli outbreak last year, according to reports on BFM TV and AFP.

Nestle did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.