Nestle to buy Seattle's Best coffee brand from Starbucks

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S plans to acquire the Seattle's Best coffee brand from Starbucks SBUX.O for an undisclosed sum, with the transaction expected to close by the end of 2022 pending necessary approvals, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.

"The addition adds depth to Nestle's North America coffee portfolio by further expanding the company's position in the category," said Nestle, which added that both companies had agreed to keep the terms of the transaction private.

(Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt, Writing by Miranda Murray)

