Nestle to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for $2.6 bln

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S said on Thursday it was offering $34.50 per share for the remaining 74.4% in peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics AIMT.O it does not already own, adding a potential blockbuster to its health science portfolio.

The offer values the California-based biopharmaceutical company at $2.6 billion, including the $473 million Nestle had already invested in Aimmune, Nestle said in a statement.

