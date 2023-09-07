Nestle To Acquire Majority Stake In Grupo CRM, Brazil - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nestle (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) has announced an agreement with Advent International to acquire a majority stake in Grupo CRM, in Brazil. Grupo CRM has more than 1,000 chocolate boutiques under the Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau brands. Renata Moraes Vichi will continue to lead Grupo CRM as CEO and will remain a minority shareholder.

Laurent Freixe, CEO Zone Latin America at Nestlé, said: "This acquisition further broadens and strengthens our confectionery presence in Brazil, enabling us to enter the high-end segment. Kopenhagen and Brasil Cacau offer premium chocolates that are highly appreciated by Brazilian consumers."

