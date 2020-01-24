Nestle teams up with Canadian plant-based ingredient makers

Food group Nestle SA said on Friday it has teamed up with small Canadian plant-based food ingredient makers Burcon and Merit Functional Foods, the second such supply agreement this month that targets Canadian crops.
