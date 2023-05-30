Nestle taps LSEG's Anna Manz as CFO

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S said on Tuesday that it had hired Anna Manz, finance chief at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), as its new chief financial officer.

Manz will replace Francois-Xavier Roger, who is stepping down to "pursue new professional challenges" after eight years in the role, the group said.

Manz, who will join Nestle as soon as she is released from her current duties, will also become a member of Nestle's executive board as an executive vice president, the company added.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.