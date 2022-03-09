Nestle suspends all capital investment in Russia

Contributors
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published

Nestle, the world's largest food group, said on Wednesday it has suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

By Maytaal Angel and Richa Naidu

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S, the world's largest food group, said on Wednesday it has suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss-based group, which has already stoped all advertising in Russia, added it will continue supplying essential food products in the country.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters