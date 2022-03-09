Nestle suspends all capital investment in Russia

By Maytaal Angel and Richa Naidu

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S, the world's largest food group, said on Wednesday it has suspended all capital investment in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss-based group, which has already stoped all advertising in Russia, added it will continue supplying essential food products in the country.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Editing by Louise Heavens)

