Nestlé Sticks to Full-Year Guidance as Sales Surge. But Expectations May Be Too High.

Nestlé stock climbed on Friday as the Swiss food giant’s sales surged in the first quarter when consumers stockpiled ahead of coronavirus lockdowns.

Organic sales grew 4.3% — the fastest quarterly growth in nearly five years — driven by the increased popularity of coffee, prepared meals, pet food and nutritional products.

In a rare move for companies amid the pandemic, Nestlé said it was maintaining its original full-year guidance for 2020, expecting continued improvement in sales growth. In contrast, competitor Unilever reported flat sales as lockdown measures around the world hurt ice cream sales and the company’s food services businesses. The Anglo-Dutch company withdrew its full-year guidance and Chief Executive Alan Jope warned of “lasting changes” to consumer behavior.

Nestlé Chief Executive Mark Schneider also said it was crucial to “adapt quickly” to changing consumer needs but the company’s update was far more upbeat, expecting sales growth to improve and underlying earnings per share to increase this year.

Purina pet food was the biggest contributor to growth in the first three months of the year with sales rising 13.9%, while prepared dishes and cooking aids — which include soups, sauces and noodles — climbed 7.1% and there was increased demand for Nescafé and Nespresso coffee products.

Sales rose in all major markets except Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa due to double-digit declines in China. Total sales fell by 6.2% to 20.8 billion Swiss francs, largely due to the sale of its skin health and U.S. ice cream businesses last year.

Nestlé said it was also helping its severely affected out-of-home and food service customers to “weather the crisis,” through a CHF 500 million package of measures, including suspending rental fees, extending payment terms and offering free products.

The stock climbed 3% on Friday and is now 2.9% up for the year.

Looking ahead. “In the present circumstances, and following Unilever’s sub-consensus results yesterday, we think they are very impressive, as is the decision to maintain full-year guidance,” RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones said, adding the Nestlé’s expectations were “too high” and expected annual earnings per share to fall 3% compared with the company’s guidance for an increase. He added that the breakdown of sales growth suggested an element of stockpiling but that market share gains in Europe were down to Nestlé’s own “excellent performance.”

Nestlé certainly stands out in comparison to Unilever and even Danone, although the three European food giants have varying product portfolios. We are unlikely to see the same levels of stockpiling again, so Nestlé will need to keep grabbing market share to meet guidance.

