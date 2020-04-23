Nestlé Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - Swiss food major Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. The Meeting took place in Lausanne today without the presence of shareholders, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shareholders elected Hanne Jimenez de Mora, Co-founder and Chairperson of management consulting company a-connect (group) ag and formerly a partner with McKinsey & Company, as a new member of the Board.

Beat Hess did not stand for re-election to the Board after twelve years of service.

The shareholders elected the company's Chairman Paul Bulcke and all other members of the Board of Directors individually for a term of office until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. They also elected the members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term.

In addition, Ernst & Young Ltd was appointed as auditors for the 2020 financial statements of Nestlé S.A. and the consolidated financial statements of the Nestlé Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.