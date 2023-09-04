News & Insights

Nestle Sells Peanut Allergy Treatment Business Palforzia To Stallergenes Greer

September 04, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) Monday said it has divested peanut allergy treatment business, Palforzia, to Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies.

Under the deal terms, Nestle will receive milestone payments and ongoing royalties from Stallergenes Greer.

The companies signed the deal and the transaction was closed. The move follows Nestle's announcement last year that it would conduct a strategic review of Palforzia.

Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science, said, "We are confident that Stallergenes Greer will take Palforzia forward and ensure this unique treatment supports patients around the world. At the same time, the divestiture allows Nestlé Health Science to focus on its core strengths and key growth drivers."

Nestle said it will ensure business continuity through the customary transition period and give patients non-stop access to the treatment.

