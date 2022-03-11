Nestle says halts non-essential food exports and imports to Russia

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

Nestle has stopped exporting and importing non-essential food items such as Nespresso coffee or S.Pellegrino water from and to Russia, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The Swiss food group had said already that it was halting investment in Russia.

