Nestle Says About 84% Aimmune Shares Tendered

(RTTNews) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said, in an update on results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), that about 43.44 million Aimmune shares were validly tendered. It represented about 84% of the outstanding shares of Aimmune.

The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer has been satisfied, Nestle said.

In late-August, Nestlé offered to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for $34.50 per share. The offer expired on October 9, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.