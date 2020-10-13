Markets
AIMT

Nestle Says About 84% Aimmune Shares Tendered

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said, in an update on results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), that about 43.44 million Aimmune shares were validly tendered. It represented about 84% of the outstanding shares of Aimmune.

The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer has been satisfied, Nestle said.

In late-August, Nestlé offered to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for $34.50 per share. The offer expired on October 9, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular