Nestle Recalls Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

(RTTNews) - Nestle USA Inc., affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, is recalling TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products citing the potential presence of white plastic pieces, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The ready-to-bake refrigerated Cookie Dough was produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

The recall excludes any other Nestle Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE refrigerated cookie dough products.

The company has not received any reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recalled product to date.

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled product are asked to return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

Last September, Nestle USA had called back around 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza citing misbranding and undeclared soy protein, a known allergen.

In similar recalls, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC in July called back select baked snacks products due to the potential presence of foreign material, such as hard plastic pieces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.