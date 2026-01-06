Markets

Nestlé Recalls SMA Infant And Follow-On Formulas Due To Toxin Concerns

January 06, 2026 — 11:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swiss food giant Nestlé (NSTR.L) has launched a worldwide recall of selected baby formula products after identifying a potential contamination risk involving a toxin that could cause food-poisoning symptoms in infants.

Nestlé has taken the precautionary step of recalling several SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula because they may contain cereulide toxin.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus. Cereulide is highly heat stable, meaning it is unlikely to be deactivated or destroyed by cooking, using boiling water, or when making the infant milk. If consumed, it can lead to a rapid onset of symptoms. Symptoms caused by this toxin include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

Nestle recalled batches of its SMA, BEBA, and NAN products in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, and Britain.

In official notices, Nestlé and national food safety bodies have urged parents and caregivers not to feed the affected formulas to infants and to check packaging against published batch codes. In the UK, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) listed the specific products and codes covered by the recall and advised retailers to display point-of-sale notices with guidance for consumers.

