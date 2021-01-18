Nestle Recalls Pepperoni Hot Pockets For Glass, Plastic Contamination

(RTTNews) - Nestle Prepared Foods, part of Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, has recalled around 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE pepperoni hot pockets as it might be contaminated with extraneous materials including glass and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.

The affected 54-oz carton packages contain 12 "Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST". The product have a "BEST BEFORE FEB 2022" date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number "EST. 7721A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from November 13, 2020 through November 16, 2020, and has a shelf life of 14 months. The items were shipped to retail locations across the United States.

The recall was initiated after the company received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product. Nestle also received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of the recalled product.

Consumers are urged to throw away the affected products or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls, Lake Champlain Chocolates or LCC on Saturday recalled select milk chocolate products citing the possible presence of foreign objects, mainly brittle plastic pieces.

