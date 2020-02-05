Nestle raises stake in Aimmune after peanut allergy therapy approval

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday the health science arm of Nestle SA will invest an additional $200 million in the drugmaker, bringing the Swiss company's total investment to $473 million. The investment, which sent Aimmune shares up 11.7% in premarket trading, comes days after the company won U.S. approval for the first therapy intended to reduce and potentially eliminate allergic reactions to peanuts in children. [nL4N2A05DW] The company said Nestle's total investment will amount to 19.9% of Aimmune's outstanding common stock and voting power and 25.6% stake in its fully-diluted capitalization. [nBw5cT56sa] (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;)) Keywords: AIMMUNE NESTLE/STAKE (URGENT)

