Nestle raises organic growth outlook, trims margin guidance

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S on Thursday raised its full-year sales growth forecast to 7-8% and just slightly lowered its margin guidance after cost inflation hurt less than expected and price increases boosted organic sales growth in the first half of 2022.

Net profit at the world's biggest food group fell to 5.2 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion) and the underlying trading operating profit margin declined to 16.9% in the first half of 2022, from 17.4% in the year-ago period, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups said in a statement.

Net profit was below an average forecast for 5.815 billion Swiss francs in a company-compiled consensus, while the margin was slightly higher than expected.

($1 = 0.9589 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

