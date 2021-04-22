Nestlé Q1 Organic Sales Growth At 7.7%; Confirms 2021 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its first quarter total reported sales increased by 1.3% to 21.1 billion Swiss francs from 20.8 billion Swiss francs, prior year. Organic growth was 7.7%, with real internal growth of 6.4% and pricing of 1.2%.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, said: "Retail sales saw solid growth and out-of-home channels saw signs of improvement. We confirm our guidance for the year and our mid-term outlook for sustained mid single-digit organic growth."

For fiscal 2021, the Group expects: continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate; underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement; underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.