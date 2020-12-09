Nestle Purina PetCare To Invest $550 Mln To Expand Georgia Facility, To Create 130 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Nestlé Purina PetCare, affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, said it will invest $550 million to expand its pet food manufacturing facility in Hartwell, Georgia, creating up to 130 jobs.

The expansion is based on growing demand for Purina's high-quality and nutritious pet care brands. The facility will now add processing, packaging and warehouse capacity, for a total of $870 million committed to the company's Hartwell operations.

The expansion in the factory, which was opened in November 2019, is part of a broader growth plan for Purina in the United States, along with new factories recently announced in Williamsburg Township, Ohio, and Eden, North Carolina.

In 2017, Purina announced plans to open a wet pet food factory in Hartwell, with a commitment to invest $320 million and employ 240 people by 2023.

Purina now expects to employ up to 370 people at its Hartwell facility by the end of 2025. The company also currently employs more than 400 people at its dry pet food factory in Fairburn, Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp said, "It's a pleasure to see a world-renowned company like Nestlé Purina expand their operations in the Peach State. Our highly skilled workforce of hardworking Georgians has been critical to attracting new jobs and investment to every corner of the state."

The company noted that new jobs in Hartwell will include positions in manufacturing and assembly from the associate level through management opportunities.

Purina brands feed 49 million dogs and 66 million cats in the U.S. every year.

