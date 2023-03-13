Nestle Purina Expands Recall Of Prescription Dry Dog Food

(RTTNews) - Nestle Purina PetCare Co., affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, has expanded its recall of select Purina Pro Plan prescription dry dog food, citing potentially elevated Vitamin D, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental or PPVD EL prescription dry dog food in 8 lb and 20 lb bags now includes two additional product lots, which precede the production dates of the previously recalled lots.

The agency noted that a supplier error resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in these two additional product lots, which precede the production dates of the previously recalled lots.

No other Purina pet care products are affected with the recall.

The recall was expanded after an investigation prompted by Purina uncovered new information about a production error from a U.S. Supplier. The issue affected this specific formula and resulted in potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Pet owners who purchased bags of the recalled product are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

