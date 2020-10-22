Nestlé Posts Its Strongest Quarterly Growth In Six Years

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Halloween is a week away, but Nestlé isn't banking on Kit Kat sales to carry the day.



The Swiss food-and-beverage giant recorded its highest quarterly sales growth in six years, even as many of its core products took a hit.



Home-Cooked Yield

Earlier this week, Procter & Gamble and Reckitt Benckiser reported stronger than expected results driven by robust demand for cleaning products such as Tide and Lysol.



Nestlé, the world's largest packaged-food maker, doesn't sell cleaning or disinfecting brands. Nestlé reported third quarter sales growth of 4.9%, beating analyst estimates, but more tepid than the 13% and 9% seen at Reckitt and P&G, respectively.

On The Go: Nestlé said products that are normally consumed "on the go" such as water bottles and Milkybars were down 25%+ and will be a drag for some time.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Healthy Living

In recent years, Nestlé has doubled-down its health-sciences business.



CEO Mark Schneider, who took the reigns in 2017, plans to turn the company into a "health and nutrition powerhouse" through both acquisitions and organic growth. And he's been busy:

Nestlé recently announced the $2.6 billion acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics, the first company to have an approved treatment for peanut allergies.

This year Nestlé also acquired a gastrointestinal medication brand and took a majority stake in a collagen supplements company.

The Takeaway: The health and wellness trend doesn't appear to be fading anytime soon.

