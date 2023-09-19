Nestle picks WPP Openmind as its sole media agency in Europe

By Richa Naidu

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S. said on Tuesday it has picked WPP Openmind to be its sole media agency in Europe, as the world's biggest packaged food maker seeks to target consumers more efficiently amid a cost of living crisis that is changing shopping habits.

Scoring Nestle's agency business is a major win for WPP Openmind at a time when global ad spending is falling. WPP WPP.L, the world's top advertising group, in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies.

"The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestle spokesperson said in a statement.

WPP Openmind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications -- from space buying and planning to campaign activation -- for its more than 2,000 brands including Kit Kat and Nescafe.

Nestle declined to comment on how much it spends on advertising in Europe.

